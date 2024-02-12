Teenager denies carjacking and bike theft charges in Wigan
A 16-year-old from Wigan has denied taking part in a carjacking in which the vehicle was then crashed.
The youngster, who cannot be named, appeared before Manchester and Salford justices to plead not guilty to the aggravated taking of a Dacia Duster on February 2 then crashing it into a lamppost and fence.
However, he has admitted to dangerous driving on the same day.
The defendant also denies stealing a £1,358 pedal bike in Platt Bridge on September 16 last year.