Teenager denies carjacking and bike theft charges in Wigan

A 16-year-old from Wigan has denied taking part in a carjacking in which the vehicle was then crashed.
By Charles Graham
Published 12th Feb 2024, 15:45 GMT
The youngster, who cannot be named, appeared before Manchester and Salford justices to plead not guilty to the aggravated taking of a Dacia Duster on February 2 then crashing it into a lamppost and fence.

However, he has admitted to dangerous driving on the same day.

The defendant also denies stealing a £1,358 pedal bike in Platt Bridge on September 16 last year.

He was bailed until reappearing before the same court on June 13.