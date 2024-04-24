Teenager due in court after incident which saw Wigan schools in lockdown

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Harry Daley, 19, of Bankfield, Skelmersdale, is due to appear at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court today.

He has been charged with possessing an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence and sending a letter, communication or article conveying an indecent or offensive message.

Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court

Armed officers descended on the area and the police helicopter took to the skies.

Several schools, including Orrell Newfold Primary, went into lockdown, with pupils and staff advised to stay indoors while the incident was ongoing.

They were joined by parents, carers and other people who had arrived at the schools to collect children at the end of the day.

Det Insp Craig Hurst, from Greater Manchester Police’s Wigan district, said: “This incident was undoubtedly a worrying one for the local community and we deployed to the scene along with armed officers as this was a credible threat at the time.

“Once we had established the circumstances of the incident, we acted quickly on the information that we had and apprehended a suspect who had fled back to their home address in Skelmersdale.

“We would like to reassure the public that this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the wider community.

“I would like to thank the schools in the local area for their assistance, in acting appropriately to protect the children in their care.

“Extra patrol officers have been deployed, both on foot and in patrol cars. These officers will be there over the next few days and they are there to keep you safe. If you have any concerns, they will be happy to provide reassurance and listen to any of your queries.”

Anyone with information that could help officers is asked to call police on 0161 856 7094 quoting log 1906 of April 22.