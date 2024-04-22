Wigan schools in 'lockdown' amid reports of man with suspected firearm

Several Wigan schools were reported to have gone into “lockdown” as police investigated reports of a man making threats with a firearm.
By Gaynor Clarke
Published 22nd Apr 2024, 16:56 BST
Updated 22nd Apr 2024, 17:08 BST
As pupils were preparing to leave Orrell Newfold Community Primary School at around 3.15pm on Monday, it is understood the youngsters, as well as their parents and carers, were asked to stay inside due to a police incident.

A source said they were allowed to leave the building at 3.50pm after it was declared to be safe.

A similar situation was reported at other nearby schools, while the police helicopter was seen in the area.

Orrell Newfold Community Primary School
While there are numerous rumours circulating about what happened, police have told Wigan Today that they are looking into reports of a man making threats with what may have been a firearm.

A spokesman for Greater Manchester Police said: “Officers are currently investigating following reports of a man making threats with a suspected firearm in the Billinge area of Wigan.

"No-one was injured and enquiries are currently ongoing.”