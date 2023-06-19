News you can trust since 1853
Teenager finally admits to mugging two brothers for their mobile phones in Wigan

A Wigan teenager has finally admitted to mugging two other boys of their phones.
By Charles Graham
Published 19th Jun 2023, 12:31 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Jun 2023, 12:31 BST

The 17-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared before borough justices to change previous not guilty pleas to robbing the victims on May 31 2021 to guilty.

He also admitted to causing one of the boys actual bodily harm on the same occasion.

WIgan's courts of justiceWIgan's courts of justice
His punishment involved being referred to the Bury/Rochdale youth offending panel for a 12-month contract.

He was ordered to pay court costs and a victim services surcharge totalling £222 but no order was made to compensate the victims.

The court was told that so much time has passed since the crimes took place that there was hope that the victims have been able to "move on" and don't want weekly payments of compensation as a reminder.