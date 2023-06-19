Teenager finally admits to mugging two brothers for their mobile phones in Wigan

The 17-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared before borough justices to change previous not guilty pleas to robbing the victims on May 31 2021 to guilty.

He also admitted to causing one of the boys actual bodily harm on the same occasion.

WIgan's courts of justice

His punishment involved being referred to the Bury/Rochdale youth offending panel for a 12-month contract.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was ordered to pay court costs and a victim services surcharge totalling £222 but no order was made to compensate the victims.