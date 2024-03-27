Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Paul Marsh, 49, was at a friend’s house on Samuel Street, Atherton on November 17 when tension built between him and a 16-year-old boy.

Following a verbal altercation, Mr Marsh and the teenager squared up to each other and a scuffle followed.

Mr Marsh was stabbed in his right shoulder by the teenager, with the knife severing a major blood vessel.

Paul Marsh

He suffered a cardiac arrest and while the emergency services made attempts to resuscitate him, he died soon after.

The boy, who had fled, was traced by police and arrested.

He claimed Mr Marsh was the aggressor and had the knife, and said Mr Marsh stabbed himself accidentally during the struggle.

Following a post-mortem examination, the cause of death was confirmed as the stab wound and resulting blood loss.

The pathologist reported that, in their opinion, it would have been almost impossible for the injury to have been inflicted in the manner alleged by the teenager.

Whilst awaiting trial for murder, the teenager made calls to friends and family in an attempt to pervert the course of justice.

The boy, who is now 17, was found guilty of murder today after a trial at Manchester’s Minshull Street Crown Court.

He had already admitted attempting to pervert the course of justice.

Sentencing will take place on May 8.

Richard Holliday, senior crown prosecutor for CPS North West, said: “The teenager armed himself with a knife and inflicted a fatal injury on Mr Marsh.

“Far from being remorseful for his actions, he fled the scene and then attempted to evade responsibility by claiming Mr Marsh had stabbed himself.

“The CPS worked closely with Greater Manchester Police to build a strong case, producing evidence at court that disproved the 17-year old’s version of events.

“My thoughts are with the friends and family of Mr Marsh.”

In a statement released via the police after his death, Mr Marsh’s family said: “Paul was our son, brother, partner and father and he was loved unconditionally.

"Paul’s death is beyond comprehension, and we cannot believe that he has died in such a violent and tragic way.