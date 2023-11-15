Teenager to spend three years in custody after lunging at boy with knife

A teenager who lunged with a knife at a 16-year-old boy has been sentenced to three years in youth custody.

Police said there had been previous ill-feeling between the pair and he confronted the boy on a path near Skelmersdale Library and the Concourse shopping centre at lunchtime on Monday, September 25.

Wearing a balaclava, the teenager lunged five or six times with the knife towards the boy’s torso.

Preston Crown Court

The victim mainly managed to dodge out of the way, but at one point the knife came down on his upper arm, causing reddening to the skin and a tear in his puffer jacket.

Police launched an investigation and the suspect was arrested two days later.

The attacker, who was 16 at the time of the offence and is now 17, pleaded guilty to attempted section 18 wounding with intent and possession of an offensive weapon. He cannot be named because of his age.

At Preston Crown Court, he was sentenced to three years in custody and had a five-year restraining order imposed to prevent him approaching his victim.

Insp John Bent said: “Knife crime is an issue which causes alarm in our communities.

“The use of a knife can have a devastating impact and Lancashire Police are determined to take knives off the street and bring those people who use them to justice.

“In this case a teenager armed himself with a knife to attempt to cause harm to someone of a similar age who he knew.