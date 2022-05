The 16-year-old from Essex and 17-year-old from Bedfordshire, who cannot be named, are accused of sexually attacking an 18-year-old in Aspull on April 18.

Making their first appearing at Bolton Crown Court, both entered not guilty pleas and a trial date of October 3 was set.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bolton Crown Court

It is scheduled to last five days.