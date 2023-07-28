The latest Wigan drivers in court after being caught for speeding and other motoring offences

Caitlyn Knowles, 23, of Wigan Road, Standish, pleaded guilty to breaking the speed limit on Victoria Avenue East, in Blackley, on September 3.

She was disqualified from driving for seven days and ordered to pay a £116 fine, £90 prosecution costs and £45 victim surcharge.

Several motorists have appeared in court for speeding

In a separate case, Jonathan Webster, 47, of Lune Grove, Leigh, admitted driving at 48mph on the 40mph A580 East Lancashire Road, in Mosley Common, on August 15 last year.

His driving licence was endorsed with three penalty points and he must pay a £76 fine and £24 victim surcharge.

Also caught doing 48mph on the East Lancashire Road was Alexander O'Malley, 32, of Johnson Street, South, Tyldesley.

He was driving near Ellenbrook Road, in Salford, on January 2.

O'Malley's driving licence was endorsed with three points and he was given a bill of a £220 fine, £90 costs and £88 victim surcharge.

Heather Quinn, 34, of Midland Close, Leigh, admitted driving at 76mph on a 60mph stretch of the East Lancashire Road in Astley on January 27.

She was ordered to pay a £60 fine, £30 costs and £20 victim surcharge, while her driving licence was endorsed with three points.

Tracey Ozsakalli, 53, of Stranraer Road, Marsh Green, pleaded guilty to driving on Hector Road, Marsh Green, on January 23 without insurance, a licence and MOT.

