There has been a rise in the number of animals attacked in Greater Manchester

A rise in reports of animal beatings was recorded in Greater Manchester last year, new figures show.
By Andrew Dowdeswell
Published 4th Jul 2023, 12:30 BST

Data from the RSPCA shows an increase in the number of reports of animals suffering physical cruelty across England and Wales.

It said the figures are "heartbreaking", and suggested the end of the coronavirus pandemic and the soaring cost of living as possible factors.

Numbers from the animal welfare charity show 605 incidents of animal beatings were recorded in Greater Manchester last year – up from 553 in 2021.
Numbers from the animal welfare charity show 605 incidents of animal beatings were recorded in Greater Manchester last year – up from 553 in 2021.

It means recorded animal beatings rose by nine per cent.

Across England and Wales, the RSPCA recorded 22 per cent more violent incidents in 2022 than the previous year, with the charity receiving 9,700 reports, or the equivalent of 26 per day.

The number of beatings peaked in August at 1,100, while 77 per cent of all complaints related to physical abuse.

More animals were also killed in suspicious circumstances, with 891 reports in 2022, up 15 per cent from 775 the year before.

Dermot Murphy, inspectorate commissioner at the RSPCA, said: "Right now, animal cruelty is happening in England and Wales on a massive scale and rising. It is heartbreaking that we are seeing such sad figures which show animal cruelty is, very sadly, on the rise.

"While we don’t know for certain why there has been an increase in reports of cruelty, the cost-of-living crisis and the post-pandemic world we live in have created an animal welfare crisis with more people getting pets with potentially less time and money to care for them.

"The cost-of-living crisis also means the cost of rescuing animals is at an all-time high and our vital services are stretched to the limit."

The RSPCA has launched its Cancel Out Cruelty campaign to address the rising figures.

Mr Murphy added: "Together, we believe we can and will cancel out cruelty to animals by replacing violence with kindness.

"We are urging people to donate to our Cancel Out Cruelty campaign, every donation will help animals."