In the borough, there are 29 sites listed where speed camera vehicles can visit at any time, 15 static speed-safety camera locations, six red light and one for speed and red lights, that have been identified in major roads and areas of concern.

Enforcement vehicles monitor areas across the county seven days a week with regular checks made across many of the North West motorways connecting to the borough.

More than a quarter of deaths on the road involve a speeding driver, and many serious and fatal collisions happen when drivers “jump through” traffic lights on red.

Generic stock images Gatso speed cameras in Bristol, Wednesday September 27, 2006. European judges are considering a test case after two UK drivers challenged a ruling over speed cameras. The drivers, backed by human rights group Liberty, say their right to silence is being breeched.

Here’s where the mobile speed cameras could be stationed (only as an indication and not necessarily the exact location):

A49 Warrington Road roundabout with B5238 Poolstock Lane south (30mph).

A49 Wigan Road from junction with Moss Grove to junction with Chorley Road (30mph).

Chorley Road from junction with Red Rock Lane to junction with Wigan Road, Standish (30mph).

A5209 Almond Brook Road junction with Preston Road to B5206 (30mph).

A5209 Crow Orchard Road from near M6 roundabout to NW of Shevington Lane (40mph).

A571 Pemberton Road from junction with Homes House Avenue SW (30mph).

A571 Victoria Street from junction with Melling Street to junction with Warrington Road (30mph).

A572 Manchester Road from junction with Clifton Avenue to junction with East Lancs Road (30mph).

A572 Newton Road from junction with Silsden Avenue to junction with East Lancs Road (30mph).

A573 Wigan Road between Wigan Road Farm and Rectory Avenue junction (30mph).

A574 Warrington Road from junction with Chapel Street to junction with A580 (30mph).

A579 Atherleigh Way south of junction with St Helen's Road to junction with East Lancs Road (50mph).

A58 Lily Lane from junction with Warrington Road to junction with Hall St, Bamfurlong (30mph).

A58 Liverpool Road between M6 and A49 Warrington Road junction (30mph).

A580 East Lancs Road from junction with Higher Green Lane SW (60mph).

A580 East Lancs Road from Dismantled Railway to Bowland Field NE (60mph).

A580 East Lancs Road from Dismantled Railway to Bowland Field SW (60mph).

A580 East Lancs Road from junction with Chaddock Lane (50mph).

A580 East Lancs Road from junction with Newton Road (50mph).

A580 East Lancs Road from near junction with Higher Green Lanen to near junction with Chaddock Lane (50mph).

A580 East Lancs Road from near junction with Stone Cross Lane North (50mph).

B5206 Upholland Road from junction with Crank Road to junction with A571, Billinge (30mph).

B5237 Bickershaw Lane junction with Barrack Road to junction with Leigh Road (30mph).

B5238 Poolstock Lane from junction with Tipping Street to junction with Marus Ave (30mph).

B5238 Scot Lane from watercourse to junction with Bolton Road, Aspull (30mph).

B5239 Bolton Road from Aspull Common to watercourse, Aspull (30mph).

Wigan B5239 Haigh Road from Church to Scot Lane, Aspull, (30mph).

B5375 Miles Lane from junction with The Vale to junction with Gathurst Lane (30mph).

Queensway from Green Lane to near junction with Regent Drive (30mph).

Here’s where Wigan’s fixed red light cameras are located:

Red light A49 Chapel Lane, junction of Queen Street (30mph).

Red light A49 Riverway, junction of Darlington Street (30mph).

Red light A49 Riverway, junction of Rodney Street (30mph).

Red light A579 Bolton Road, junction of High Street (30mph).

Red light A580 East Lancs Road, junction of Atherleigh Way (60mph).

Red light junction of Atherleigh Way, St.Helens Road (40/50mph).

Here’s where Wigan’s fixed speed cameras are located:

Speed A49 Wallgate, West of Haig Street (30mph).

Speed A49 Warrington Road, near Stephens Way (30mph).

Speed A49 Wigan Road, junction with Landgate industrial estate (30mph).

Speed A49 Wigan Road, North West of Nicol Road (30mph).

Speed A572 Manchester Road, East of Marsland Green Lane (30mph).

Speed A572 St Helens Road, North East of New Barn Lane (30mph).

Speed A577 Atherton Road, near Hawthorn Avenue (30mph).

Speed A577 Orrell Road, Heyes Road, Orrell (30mph).

Speed A58 Bolton Road, Riding Lane (30mph).

Speed A58 Liverpool Road, South of Longton Street (30mph).

Speed B5206 Shevington Lane, near Shevington High School (30mph).

Speed B5207 Bryn Road, near Industrial Estate, Ashton In Makerfield (30mph).

Speed B5328 Whelley, North of St Stephen's Avenue (30mph).

Speed Spencer Road West, East of Gidlow Lane (30mph).

Speed Spring Road, North of motorway bridge, opposite Latham Lane (30mph).

With one static camera identified for speed and red lights:

Speed and red light A579 Atherleigh Way, junction Kirkhall Lane (40mph).

Before installing permanent cameras TfGM work in partnership with local authorities to reduce risks first by other traffic-calming measures or by using temporary or mobile cameras.

Where possible, they will first try things like: speed humps, vehicle activated signs that show a motorist’s actual speed, rumble strips, or chicanes to slow traffic down.

The law gives local authorities and safety organisations responsibility for installing and operating cameras and they are put in places where statistics show a high number of collisions and casualties.

The cost of installing a new safety camera must be paid for by the local authority and the decision to locate a fixed speed-safety camera is based on the number of speed-related collisions that have occurred within the immediate area.

Speed limits are set for a reason and exceeding them is illegal.

The minimum penalty for speeding is £100 fine and three points added to your licence.