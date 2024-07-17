Thief admits stealing alcohol and meat worth more than £350

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 16th Jul 2024, 15:45 BST
A man will be sentenced next month after admitting stealing meat and alcohol worth hundreds of pounds from shops.

John Blaney-Heyes, 31, of Cecil Street, Leigh, pleaded guilty to two charges of theft from shops, after taking meat worth £250 from Aldi in Wigan on June 1 and alcohol worth £109.94 from a shop in Leigh on June 10.

He also admitted carrying out criminal damage to a car on April 6.

Wigan justices will impose a sentence on August 15. He was remanded on conditional bail.

