Nicholas Clough, 33, of Woodhouse Lane, Springfield, had initially denied assaulting Lorraine Clough on both August 2 and 23, but at his latest hearing he changed his plea to guilty and was sentenced for them along with the theft of Ms Clough's mobile and smashing a glass on the latter occasion.

A charge of stealing her necklace, which he had denied, was dismissed after no evidence was offered. Clough also admitted to two unrelated matters: stealing a £40 electric razor from Boots on April 10 and taking a Hyundai car in Manchester between July 8 and 16 without the owner's consent and damaging it while he had it.

Wigan Magistrates'Court

In total Clough was given 24 weeks in custody, the bench saying he was being imprisoned because of his previous track record for offending.