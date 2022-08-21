News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out

Thief who stole Easter eggs from Wigan supermarket due to be sentenced

A shoplifter who stole Easter eggs from a supermarket will be sentenced next month.

By Gaynor Clarke
Sunday, 21st August 2022, 3:45 pm

Wayne McMahon, 38, of Kitt Green Road, Marsh Green, pleaded guilty to stealing Easter eggs from Aldi and a bike lock from Halfords on April 5.

Read More

Read More
Wigan woman admits violence at Iceland supermarket

He denied carrying a large screw into Aldi and using threatening or abusive words or behaviour, but was found guilty.

Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court

Most Popular

McMahon is also charged with breaching bail conditions by failing to attend court on July 18.

He was remanded on conditional bail until sentencing on September 15