Thief who stole Easter eggs from Wigan supermarket due to be sentenced
A shoplifter who stole Easter eggs from a supermarket will be sentenced next month.
By Gaynor Clarke
Sunday, 21st August 2022, 3:45 pm
Wayne McMahon, 38, of Kitt Green Road, Marsh Green, pleaded guilty to stealing Easter eggs from Aldi and a bike lock from Halfords on April 5.
He denied carrying a large screw into Aldi and using threatening or abusive words or behaviour, but was found guilty.
McMahon is also charged with breaching bail conditions by failing to attend court on July 18.
He was remanded on conditional bail until sentencing on September 15