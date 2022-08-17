Wigan woman admits violence at Iceland supermarket
A Wigan woman has admitted using or threatening to use violence at a supermarket.
By Gaynor Clarke
Wednesday, 17th August 2022, 12:30 pm
Claire Forbes, 41, of Millers Lane, Platt Bridge, had previously pleaded guilty to stealing items worth £59.80 from Iceland in Platt Bridge on October 30.
She had denied using or threatening to use violence on the same day, but has now changed her plea to guilty.
Forbes also admitted failing to attend Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court while she was on bail.
Justices remanded her on unconditional bail until sentencing on September 5.