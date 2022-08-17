Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Claire Forbes, 41, of Millers Lane, Platt Bridge, had previously pleaded guilty to stealing items worth £59.80 from Iceland in Platt Bridge on October 30.

She had denied using or threatening to use violence on the same day, but has now changed her plea to guilty.

Forbes also admitted failing to attend Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court while she was on bail.