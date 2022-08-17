News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out

Wigan woman admits violence at Iceland supermarket

A Wigan woman has admitted using or threatening to use violence at a supermarket.

By Gaynor Clarke
Wednesday, 17th August 2022, 12:30 pm

Claire Forbes, 41, of Millers Lane, Platt Bridge, had previously pleaded guilty to stealing items worth £59.80 from Iceland in Platt Bridge on October 30.

Read More

Read More
Wigan man fined for wasting police time after calling 999 to report false emerge...

She had denied using or threatening to use violence on the same day, but has now changed her plea to guilty.

She stole from Iceland in Platt Bridge

Most Popular

Forbes also admitted failing to attend Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court while she was on bail.

Justices remanded her on unconditional bail until sentencing on September 5.