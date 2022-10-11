Thief who targeted two Wigan stores nine times in a month awaits his sentence
A serial shoplifter has been banned from two Wigan stores as he awaits his punishment.
By Gaynor Clarke
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Patrick Lannon, 29, of Keswick Place, Ince, pleaded guilty to stealing clothes, alcohol, a suitcase and other items from Asda and B&M on eight occasions between June 3 and July 2.
He admitted a further charge of attempting to steal meat, cheese and clothes from Asda on June 23.
Most Popular
Lannon will be sentenced by Wigan magistrates on November 1.
He was remanded on bail and must not go to Asda or B&M.