Wigan man to be sentenced for inflicting physical abuse on dog

A Wigan man will be sentenced next month for causing unnecessary suffering to a dog.

By Gaynor Clarke
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

Matthew Hurst, 23, of Bryn Street, Ince, has pleaded guilty to inflicting physical abuse and blunt force trauma on a bull breed-type dog named Congo on or around April 1.

He was remanded on unconditional bail by the bench at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court so a pre-sentence report can be prepared.

Hurst will be sentenced at Manchester and Salford Magistrates' Court on November 17