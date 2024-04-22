Thieves steal Kinder Bueno chocolate worth £134k in industrial estate raid

Police are investigating the theft of the chocolate

They say a lorry entered a business premises on Gillibrands industrial estate, in Skelmersdale, at around 3am on Sunday, March 17 and hooked up a trailer, before driving off.

The trailer contained a load of mainly Kinder Bueno chocolate valued at £134,000.

Police believe the lorry was taken to Simonswood, in Kirby, where the stolen goods were loaded onto another vehicle. The stolen trailer has since been found in Rainford.

PC Holly Bennett, of Skelmersdale police, said: “This is a significant commercial theft and I would appeal to anyone who saw anything suspicious, either in the area around the industrial estate or the area where the load has been transferred or the trailer has been abandoned, to get in touch.”