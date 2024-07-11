Thieves steal life-saving equipment from Wigan fire station

By Alan Weston
Published 11th Jul 2024, 15:45 BST
Life-saving equipment worth thousands of pounds was stolen from a Wigan fire station.

The theft took place in the early hours of this morning (Thursday).

A post on GMP Wigan West’s Facebook page said: “We are appealing for information following a theft worth an estimated £7,500 at Hindley fire station, Wigan on 11 July 2024 at around 3:30am.

“Any info? Call 101 quoting Log, 385 of 11/07/2024 or via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

