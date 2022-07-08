Ben Dawber, 18, of Lord Street in Leigh, is due to stand before borough justices on Monday July 11 charged with killing Thomas Williamson in Tyldesley on September 25 last year.
A post-mortem examination concluded the victim died from stab wounds following an incident in Charles Street.
Joshua Prescott, 19, of Walter Street, Leigh, and 18-year-old Kane Adamson, of no fixed address, have already appeared before justices accused of the same crime and now await further appearances before a Manchester Crown Court judge.
Dawber faces a further charge of attempting to rob David Bagnall of keys in Atherton on the same day as the alleged murder.