This is what vicious burglars did to an elderly Wigan woman in her own home

An elderly woman has been savagely beaten by a gang of burglars who forced their way into her Wigan home.



The victim was treated in hospital for her injuries after the shocking incident at Winstanley Place in Lower Ince shortly before 5pm on Tuesday.

Greater Manchester Police confirmed there had been a burglary and assault at a property on the quiet cul-de-sac and the ambulance service also attended.

Paramedics assessed the woman’s injuries before deciding she needed to be taken to hospital.

Police could provide no further details on how badly hurt she was.

However, posts on social media suggested she had been left with facial wounds after being attacked by the group and a picture circulated showing her with bruising to her face as well as a closed eye and cuts around it.

Local reports suggested four males got into the bungalow where she lived and a large quantity of jewellery was taken from the house.

The offenders were described as white and using a blue Seat car as a getaway vehicle.

It is also believed that one of the intruders had visited her home earlier in the day, knocking on her door to ask if she needed any windows cleaning.

The appalling attack on an older resident sparked a wave of concern among social media posters, with people urging word to be spread that elderly relatives needed to ensure their doors were locked at all times.

There was also plenty of horrified condemnation of the burglars, with one poster calling them the “scum of the earth”.

Savannah Allen wrote: “Some nasty people about; you can’t have anything”.

GMP said anyone with information about the attack should ring 101, quoting reference number 1553 from March 12, or call independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.