"These aren’t just numbers, they represent real lives shattered by abuse, fear and exclusion. This must never be normalised."

Greater Manchester Police logged thousands of religious and race hate crime offences last year, new figures released in the wake of the Heaton Park synagogue terror attack show.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The city-region figures are actually slightly lower than the year before although police-recorded hate crime rose for the first time in three years in England and Wales, with increases in both racially and religiously motivated offences.

The charity Victim Support said the figures "reveal a deeply worrying picture" and called for more investment in support services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

New figures from the Home Office show Greater Manchester Police recorded 10,010 hate crimes in the year to March – down slightly from 10,081 the previous year.

New figures from the Home Office show Greater Manchester Police recorded 10,010 hate crimes in the year to March – down slightly from 10,081 the previous year

Of those, 7,670 were racially motivated, compared to 7,149 the previous year.

And 780 were religious hate crime offences, a fall from 1,098 the year before.

They were published after a man murdered two people and injured several more in an attack on the Manchester synagogue on Yom Kippur before police marksmen shot him dead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police forces have improved how they record crime since 2014, as well as their identification of what constitutes a hate crime.

Last year police-recorded hate crime rose for the first time in three years across England and Wales.

Some 137,550 hate crime offences were logged by forces including the Metropolitan Police in the year to March, but the Home Office said a change in recording methods at the force means this is not comparable year-on-year.

Excluding the Met, there were 115,990 hate crime offences recorded across the two nations in the 12 months to March – up two per cent from the previous year, marking the first increase in three years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Racially motivated hate crime rose by six per cent to 82,490 last year, and religious hate crime offences were up three per cent to 7,164 – the highest annual total on record.

Hate crimes targeted at Muslims were up by almost a fifth, with the Home Office noting a spike in these offences after the Southport murders last summer and the riots which followed.

While there was an 18% drop in religious hate crimes targeted at Jewish people, the Home Office cautioned the overall figures exclude those recorded by the Met Police.

The Home Office said the Met recorded 40 per cent of all religious hate crimes targeted at Jewish people last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Katie Kempen, Victim Support chief executive, said the figures "reveal a deeply worrying picture" and are "stark reminders of the growing hostility many communities face".

She added: "While these figures may also reflect that more victims are coming forward, they show that too many people are still being targeted simply because of who they are.

"These aren’t just numbers, they represent real lives shattered by abuse, fear and exclusion. This must never be normalised."

She said the charity continues to witness "the devastating impact hate crime has on individuals and communities" and called for investment in victims' services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We urgently need long-term investment in victims’ services, stronger reporting pathways and a justice system that treats victims with dignity and respect.

"Everyone deserves to live free from hate and anyone who has experienced hate crime can contact our free 24/7 Supportline or speak to us via live chat on our website."

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood said: "Today’s hate crime statistics show that too many people are living in fear because of who they are, what they believe, or where they come from.

"Jewish and Muslim communities continue to experience unacceptable levels of often violent hate crime, and I will not tolerate British people being targeted simply because of their religion, race, or identity."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added more police patrols are currently deployed at synagogues and mosques following last week's attack in Manchester, and £50m is being provided "to keep places of worship safe and make sure they remain sanctuaries, not targets of hatred".

"We stand with every community facing these attacks and will ensure those who commit hate crimes face the full force of the law," she said.