Threats and criminal damage earn Wigan man a community punishment

A drunken Wigan man who threatened a woman and damaged her motorbike has been given a community sentence.

By Charles Graham
2 minutes ago - 1 min read

Lee Probert, 41, of Frog Lane, appeared before borough magistrates to plead guilty to menacing Leela Tyler and causing £200 damage to her vehicle on August 5 2021.

His punishment includes an alcohol rehabilitation order, completing 15 days of rehabilitation activities and 40 hours of unpaid work. He must also pay £200 in compensation to Ms Tyler and £95 to victim services.

