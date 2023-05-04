Threats, vandalism and violence involving armed and masked youths spark police crackdown in a Wigan community
Reports of violence, vandalism and threats involving masked youths armed with weapons prompted a temporary police clampdown in a Wigan township.
Officers made a late night announcement that a zone had been created around Platt Bridge inside which they would be able to use stop and search powers.
The powers, authorised under section 60 of the 1994 Criminal Justice and Public Order Act, lasted from 10pm on Wednesday May 3 to 7am this morning (May 4).
A spokesperson for GMP Wigan West said: “This has been implemented in relation to three incidents of violence in the Platt Bridge area on May 2.
"A further incident has also been reported tonight (May 3) of youths with weapons wearing balaclavas.
"They are suspected to have caused extensive property damage and also to have made threats of violence.
“GMP understand the use of a Section 60 can cause concern to residents, however, the use of these powers is only authorised when it is proportionate and necessary.