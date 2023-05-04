News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Murder charge after 32 year-old stabbed to death
6 minutes ago New law will ban cold calls in bid to fight financial fraudsters
18 minutes ago Local Election 2023: When results will be announced
15 hours ago RSPCA appeal after family cat found dead in ‘barbaric’ spring trap
18 hours ago Russia accuses Ukraine of Kremlin drone strike
19 hours ago Boy (14) shoots dead 8 children in Belgrade school

Threats, vandalism and violence involving armed and masked youths spark police crackdown in a Wigan community

Reports of violence, vandalism and threats involving masked youths armed with weapons prompted a temporary police clampdown in a Wigan township.

By Charles Graham
Published 4th May 2023, 07:48 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th May 2023, 07:48 BST

Officers made a late night announcement that a zone had been created around Platt Bridge inside which they would be able to use stop and search powers.

The powers, authorised under section 60 of the 1994 Criminal Justice and Public Order Act, lasted from 10pm on Wednesday May 3 to 7am this morning (May 4).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Wiganers go to the polls for first ‘all out’ elections in years. Don’t forget yo...
The zone created around Platt Bridge where Wigan police enacted stop and search powersThe zone created around Platt Bridge where Wigan police enacted stop and search powers
The zone created around Platt Bridge where Wigan police enacted stop and search powers
Most Popular

A spokesperson for GMP Wigan West said: “This has been implemented in relation to three incidents of violence in the Platt Bridge area on May 2.

"A further incident has also been reported tonight (May 3) of youths with weapons wearing balaclavas.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"They are suspected to have caused extensive property damage and also to have made threats of violence.

“GMP understand the use of a Section 60 can cause concern to residents, however, the use of these powers is only authorised when it is proportionate and necessary.

“Officers out and about will continue to do all they can to keep you safe and will be on hand to offer any reassurance. Extra uniformed and non-uniformed officers have been deployed to the areas to support the community.”

No details of any arrests have so far been given.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Anyone with information about violent incidents are asked to ring police on 101 or the freephone Crimestoppers line on 0800 555111. In an ongoing emergency ring 999.