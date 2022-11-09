Three arrested as car on fake plates turns out to be stolen
The occupants of a car were being interviewed by transport unit officers today (November 9) after the vehicle was found to be stolen.
By Charles Graham
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated
9th Nov 2022, 8:20am
GMP Wigan West reported that the driver and two passengers were arrested when a blue Ford Ecosport was pulled over by a patrol on suspicion of driving on false plates.
Checks were carried out and a police spokesperson said that the car was found to have been stolen from Ashton-in-Makerfield in October.
Efforts were being made to contact its rightful owner.