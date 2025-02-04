Three arrested while drugs and weapons seized during Wigan borough raids

Three people have been arrested while a number of goods were seized during raids in Wigan borough.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers from the Leigh neighbourhood teams supported by colleagues from Challenger and the Tactical Aid Unit executed four simultaneous warrants at two business premises and two homes in the Westleigh area.

A large amount of cash, weapons, controlled drugs and designer goods, suspected to be purchased through the proceeds of crime were seized.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A large amount of cash, weapons, controlled drugs and designer goods, suspected to be purchased through the proceeds of crime were seized.

Two men, aged 44 and 24, along with one woman aged 39, were arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including being concerned in the supply of controlled drugs, money laundering and possession of an offensive weapon.

A post by GMP Wigan and Leigh said: “We will continue to act based on the information the community provides to us.

“If you have any information relating to crime in your area, contact us on 101 or using the online portal. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers via their website or anonymously on 0800 555111."