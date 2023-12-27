Three arrests made after man injured in corrosive substance attack at Wigan home
A man received hospital treatment for corrosive substance burns after having alkali thrown over him.
He was one of three men to have been arrested by police following an early hours incident at a home in Ashton-in-Makerfield.
The emergency services were called to the address in Wigan Road at around 4.30am on Christmas Eve.
Police have confirmed that the men were arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent – the most serious form of assault after attempted murder.