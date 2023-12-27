A man received hospital treatment for corrosive substance burns after having alkali thrown over him.

He was one of three men to have been arrested by police following an early hours incident at a home in Ashton-in-Makerfield.

The emergency services were called to the address in Wigan Road at around 4.30am on Christmas Eve.

A general view of Wigan Road, Ashton-in-Makerfield, where the corrosive substance attack took place

Police have confirmed that the men were arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent – the most serious form of assault after attempted murder.

A spokesperson described the events as a “domestic incident” and that some kind of alkaline substance, whose identity wasn’t clear, was involved.