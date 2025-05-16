Three boys enjoying a bike ride were targeted by thieves armed with a machete, police have revealed.

Detectives are appealing for information following the robbery in Billinge on Wednesday evening.

At around 6.45pm, officers were called to Billinge Hill to reports of a group of males making threats and robbing three electric pedal bikes from three boys.

It was reported by the victims that a machete was produced to make threats and that the incident had occurred at around 6pm before being reported by a third party.

The bikes are believed to have been ridden off down Main Street towards St Helens.

An extensive search was carried out of the area and CCTV and witness inquiries are ongoing.

Police have released images of the stolen bikes in a bid to trace them.

Det Insp Steve Byrom said: "We are supporting the victims as our investigation continues. This will have been a frightening experience and we are determined to find those responsible at the earliest opportunity.

"We believe that the victims had been enjoying riding their bikes in the afternoon sunshine, before being targeted by a group of up to seven males. If you saw the incident, the bikes being ridden off by the group, or have any other information, please come forward.

"We are also sharing images of the bikes taken as well, so if you have seen them in the area or who may have been offered a similar one for sale, let us know."

Information can be passed to Merseyside Police Contact Centre on X or Facebook or by calling 101 with reference 25000398922.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.