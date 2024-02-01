Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Officers from Greater Manchester Police’s Leigh neighbourhood team conducted warrants at properties on Gordon Street and Thirlmere Street in Leigh on Thursday morning, acting on intelligence gathered within the community.

At each address, they said a fully functioning cannabis farm was discovered, with a total haul of approximately 142 plants.

Once at the address on Gordon Street, officers received a further-tip off that an adjacent property may have been involved – with the extra search discovering another cannabis farm.

Three cannabis farms were uncovered during the raids

No arrests were made during the raids, but significant intelligence was gathered.

Leigh’s neighbourhood team is working to tackle drugs supply in the community, along with associated issues such as anti-social behaviour, theft, abuse and addiction.

Sgt Shane Prescott said: “We work very closely with various teams within the force in order to ensure that the people of Leigh are receiving the best service possible in the fight against crime.

“What many people don’t see is the harm that drugs cause – the fights between criminals, the unsafe products used and the addictions that can start.

"We will ensure we robustly deal with the people who put drugs into our communities.

“We’ve seized nearly 150 plants today and I am satisfied with the result. If anyone has any problems in Leigh, please do get in touch with us.