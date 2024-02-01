Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Joe Astley has been a regular on the Wigan live music scene for around a decade, and he also holds down a Saturday afternoon residency as a solo acoustic artist at Liverpool's legendary Cavern Club, where his live album was recorded with a full seven-piece band.

Now Joe is about to embark on a major "acoustic and fiddle" tour at intimate venues across the UK and Ireland, kicking off at Wigan Central bar this Sunday (February 4), and culminating in a repeat of his full-band show at The Cavern in December.

Wigan singer Joe Astley is delighted his album 'Live at the Cavern Club' went to the top of the singer/songwriter iTunes charts.

Joe's success is even more remarkable as he has achieved it all without the benefit of a manager or record label.

His material consists of self-penned material and cover songs, which he performs either solo or with a band.

His music has also been heard on BBC Introducing, Radio X AND XS Manchester, and he has previously written and recorded top 10 charting singles and sold out venues across the north-west.

Joe, 27, said: "The live show which was recorded for the album was packed full of Wiganers roaring the songs back. They were all my original songs complete with strings and brass from the seven-piece Wallgate Band.

Wigan singer Joe Astley is about to embark on a tour of the UK and Ireland.

"For me, The Cavern is still the greatest venue in the world, and you can really hear it on the evening."

He said of his number one download album on the iTunes singer-songwriter chart: "It's been a long time coming and I've put so much graft into it.

"I started by busking on the streets and I've been playing solo in Wigan clubs and venues for the past 10 years, sometimes doing seven gigs a week. I'm a one-man army and it's a lot of work.

"I'm a huge fan of Springsteen, The Beatles and Bowie, but there are also lots of Irish roots in my music."