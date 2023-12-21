Three men arrested after police raid at Wigan home recovers stolen vehicles
Three men are being quizzed by police after a dawn raid on a Wigan home recovered several suspected stolen vehicles.
A motorbike, quadbikes and a caravan were among those items seized for forensic examination after officers from the Abram Neighbourhood Policing Team and the Neighbourhood Crime Team, supported by force resources, executed a search warrant at an address in Medlock Way, Platt Bridge, on the morning of Wednesday December 20.
A post on social media by GMP Leigh, Atherton and Hindley read: