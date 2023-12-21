Three men are being quizzed by police after a dawn raid on a Wigan home recovered several suspected stolen vehicles.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A motorbike, quadbikes and a caravan were among those items seized for forensic examination after officers from the Abram Neighbourhood Policing Team and the Neighbourhood Crime Team, supported by force resources, executed a search warrant at an address in Medlock Way, Platt Bridge, on the morning of Wednesday December 20.

A post on social media by GMP Leigh, Atherton and Hindley read:

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police executed a search warrant on Medlock Way, Platt Bridge, before finding suspected stolen vehicles

“Three males have been arrested for various offences.

"A number of suspected stolen vehicles and property have been seized. These seizures include a motorbike, quadbikes and a caravan.