Three men are being quizzed by police after a dawn raid on a Wigan home recovered several suspected stolen vehicles.
By Charles Graham
Published 21st Dec 2023, 08:37 GMT
Updated 21st Dec 2023, 08:37 GMT
A motorbike, quadbikes and a caravan were among those items seized for forensic examination after officers from the Abram Neighbourhood Policing Team and the Neighbourhood Crime Team, supported by force resources, executed a search warrant at an address in Medlock Way, Platt Bridge, on the morning of Wednesday December 20.

A post on social media by GMP Leigh, Atherton and Hindley read:

Police executed a search warrant on Medlock Way, Platt Bridge, before finding suspected stolen vehicles
“Three males have been arrested for various offences.

"A number of suspected stolen vehicles and property have been seized. These seizures include a motorbike, quadbikes and a caravan.

"If you have any information about crime in your area you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.”