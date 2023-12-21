Young driver escapes unscathed after spectacular car smash which wrecked other vehicles, traffic lights and wall

A young driver had a miraculous escape after his car careered out of control, smashed into traffic lights and a wall before ending up on its roof.

Debris from the collision on Newbrook Road, Atherton – including a heavy coping stone – flew many yards through the air, damaging three other vehicles.

The Vauxhall Corsa was jammed upside down between a roadside traffic barrier and the part-demolished wall, and yet the motorist – believed to be in his late teens or early 20s – was able to scramble free without having sustained any serious injuries.

A general view of Newbrook Road, Atherton, where the terrifying road smash took place

When a fire crew from Atherton station arrived shortly after a call-out at 10.45pm on Wednesday December 20, the driver was receiving first aid by paramedics and had just given a negative breath test to police. It was decided that he did not need hospital treatment.

Atherton watch manager Steve Green said: “We were called to make sure the Corsa was safe with the aim of disconnecting the battery, but the car was wedged fast upside down between the barrier and what was left of the wall.

"So we checked the three other cars parked outside homes that had been damaged by flying debris – they were fine – and helped to clear up the mess. There must have been quite an impact. A coping stone from the wall had flown over the top of one of the cars and hit the wall of a house beyond it.