Three men charged with 14 offences after antisocial behaviour operation in Wigan borough

Three men are due to appear in court tomorrow (Monday) after an an antisocial behaviour operation in Wigan borough.
By alan weston
Published 17th Dec 2023, 18:23 GMT
Updated 17th Dec 2023, 18:23 GMT
Nathan Shaw (23), Damien McKeown (41), and Mohammad Ghanbari (33) were charged today by the Leigh Neighbourhood policing team for a total of 14 suspected offences between them.

This was made up of 12 shopliftings, one offence of criminal damage and one offence of assaulting a security guard.

They have all been remanded in custody to appear at court tomorrow (Monday, 18 December).

These charges were a result of an antisocial behaviour operation in Leigh town centre. If you have information about crime in your area contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.