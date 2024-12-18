Three nuisance Wigan borough homes receive closure orders
Leigh East Neighbourhood team have been working together with Wigan Councils community resilience team this to secured three full closure orders on separate addresses in the Siddow Common area.
The properties in recent months have been linked to anti-social behaviour and drug related activity.
Now magistrates have issued closure orders preventing access by any persons for a period of three months.
Anyon who breaches these closure orders will be arrested.
A social media post by GMP Wigan and Leigh said: “We want the people we serve to feel safe and be free from criminal behaviour, nuisance and disorder in the areas they live and work.
"We also want those individuals who wish to engage in anti-social behaviour to understand it won’t be tolerated and we will not hesitate to take the necessary steps to deal with them robustly.”