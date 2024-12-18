Three nuisance Wigan borough homes receive closure orders

By Sian Jones
Published 18th Dec 2024, 08:09 BST

Three Wigan borough properties that had become a magnet for anti-social and criminal behaviour have now been subjected to closure orders.

Leigh East Neighbourhood team have been working together with Wigan Councils community resilience team this to secured three full closure orders on separate addresses in the Siddow Common area.

The properties in recent months have been linked to anti-social behaviour and drug related activity.

Now magistrates have issued closure orders preventing access by any persons for a period of three months.

Anyon who breaches these closure orders will be arrested.

A social media post by GMP Wigan and Leigh said: “We want the people we serve to feel safe and be free from criminal behaviour, nuisance and disorder in the areas they live and work.

"We also want those individuals who wish to engage in anti-social behaviour to understand it won’t be tolerated and we will not hesitate to take the necessary steps to deal with them robustly.”

Anyone with information relating to criminality in your area can contact police via the live chat service or on their website.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

