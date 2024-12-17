A Wigan community’s latest eatery is back open for business after its initial launch turned into “a bit of a shambles.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ceejays is David Ashworth’s dream comeback project, his having been out of business circulation for eight and a half years after suffering catastrophic injuries in a motorbike accident which left him paralysed down one side.

He had been an extraordinarily young entrepreneur, running his own gardening company at the age of just 13 and owning a van hire firm only three years later.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From left: Manager Cameron Brennan, left, and Director David Ashworth, right, at Ceejays Diner, previously known as Sip N Dip, Preston Road, Standish.

But just days after the American diner on Preston Road, Standish, opened earlier this month following a huge refit, bailffs representing the landlord turned up at night and had the locks changed.

The business had previously been a takeaway called Sip n Dip which which 31-year-old David had bought. All that remained was for David to sign the lease on the building, but says he struggled to get hold of the landlord.

As the interiors of the new restaurant were complete he decided to launch Ceejays, even though it still had the old Sip n Dip sign outside (the custom-made new Ceejays signage should be ready in a couple of weeks).

David said: “The landlord thought this was some kind of blag to reinvent Sip n Dip and they also said the owner owed them money which he disputes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Anyway I got a call on the Monday morning to say the locks had been changed, I contacted the former owner and he didn’t know anything about it either.

"In the end we lost four and a half days’ business. I’ve paid the money that the landlord said was owed but I’ll be disputing that and trying to claim it back.

"In the meantime we have managed to get the diner back open and hope it’s second time lucky.

"There was all sorts of nonsense being put on social media about bills not being paid and under-age sales – we had a visit from the police about that but they went away satisfied.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"All in all it's been a bit of a shambles. I just hope that now we can focus on the business. It’s something a bit different for Standish and we’ve really jazzed the place up because it was a bit hidden away where it was.”