Police in Wigan have arrested three people in a bid to tackle a recent spike in vehicle thefts

Officers have been investigating a report of a theft of motor vehicle from Cloverdale Drive, Ashton.

While out on foot patrol two eagle eyed PCSOs spotted the vehicle and brought it to the attention of PCs Bird and Carter, who were able to pursue the vehicle.

The driver rammed the police vehicle to try and escape, the vehicle was brought to a successful stop.

A man and a woman have been arrested and remain in custody pending interview.

Officers from the Ashton neighbourhood team have also been investigating reports of men attempting to steal a moped from Nicol Mere Drive.

A man has been arrested and remains in custody for questioning.

If you have any information relating to criminality in your area, contact Greater Manchester Police using 101 or the online chat facility.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.