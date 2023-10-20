Three people arrested in Wigan borough in week of action to tackle county lines drug operations
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police raided 32 properties, including two in the borough, and seized drugs worth more than £160,000 as they worked to disrupt and dismantle criminal networks.
County lines involve the use of dedicated phone lines to supply drugs from urban areas to smaller towns across the country, or from one area to another within the same city.
During the week of action, officers from Greater Manchester Police (GMP) executed 32 warrants across the force’s area.
These led to 39 arrests, along with the discovery of more than £90,000 in cash and drugs with a street value of more than £160,000, including heroin, crack, cocaine, cannabis, pills and ketamine.
Mobile phones and multiple vehicles were confiscated, including a taxi and an e-bike. A Rolex watch and high-value clothing were also recovered.
As county lines drugs operations often feature serious violence, either within the groups themselves or towards rival gangs, police also seized a host of weapons.
This included three firearms, hunting knives, machetes, knuckle dusters, extendable batons, swords, axes and BB guns.
Police executed two drugs warrants in the Wigan division, which led to William Bates, 24, of Tintern Avenue, Tyldesley, being charged with possession with intent to supply class A drugs. He has been remanded is custody as he awaits a further court appearance.
Two women who were also arrested have been bailed while police inquiries continue.
Elsewhere, two people were charged with possessing drugs with intent to supply and one was charged with permitting the use of premises for supply of class A drugs in Wythenshawe.
In Ashton-under-Lyne, a man was charged with possession with intent to supply class A drugs after a pursuit on Friday.
And a joint warrant with officers from the City of Manchester Central Challenger, XCalibre task force and Longsight neighbourhood team led to cannabis and cocaine being recovered, as well as a hunting knife, body armour, high-value clothing and jewellery, plus around £12,000 cash.
The week of action also saw police working to identify children or vulnerable adults who could be exploited as part of county lines drug dealing, in a bid to help them escape the situation.
A total of 17 adults and 42 children were referred for safeguarding, while 20 “cuckooed” addresses were visited, where criminals were exploiting people into letting them use the properties to store drugs or other items linked to crime.
Extra training was given to police officers and partners, patrols were carried out in hot-spot area, knife arches were installed in key locations and taxi licensing checks were carried out.
There were also street surgeries for members of the public and work with schools, alongside partners.
More information about county lines drug dealing is available on GMP’s website.
Anyone with information about drugs in their community is being urged to call police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.