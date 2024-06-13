Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Three men have been accused of launching attacks against the same person.

Warren Stevens, 47, of Woodhouse Lane, Springfield, is charged with causing Steven Parry actual bodily harm at Siddow Common, Leigh, on October 31 last year.

Scott Lomax, 34, and Kelvin Sharratt, 30, both of HMP Liverpool, faces exactly the same charge other than it is alleged to have taken place on November 1.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sharratt was remanded in custody to appear at Bolton Crown Court on July 3, Lomax, who has admitted the assault, is in custody until appearing at Bolton on July 10 while Stevens also stands before a judge on the latter date but is on unconditional bail until then.