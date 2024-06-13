Three suspects appear in court accused of attacking the same man
Three men have been accused of launching attacks against the same person.
Warren Stevens, 47, of Woodhouse Lane, Springfield, is charged with causing Steven Parry actual bodily harm at Siddow Common, Leigh, on October 31 last year.
Scott Lomax, 34, and Kelvin Sharratt, 30, both of HMP Liverpool, faces exactly the same charge other than it is alleged to have taken place on November 1.
Sharratt was remanded in custody to appear at Bolton Crown Court on July 3, Lomax, who has admitted the assault, is in custody until appearing at Bolton on July 10 while Stevens also stands before a judge on the latter date but is on unconditional bail until then.