Three Wigan man admit to drug dealing and money laundering

Charges of money laundering and conspiring to supply cannabis have been admitted by three Wigan men.
By Charles Graham
Published 28th Apr 2024, 15:45 BST
Benjamin Cunlffe, 33, of Bryn Street, Ashton, Christopher Cotterell, 35, of Warrington Road in Ashton, Adam Sinnott-Clark, 30, of address unknown, appeared before a Bolton Crown Court judge to plead guilty to conspiring to supply a quantity of the class B drug between November 2022 and March 2023.

They all admitted to conspiring to conceal, disguise, convert, transfer or remove criminal property, namely cash.

A fourth man, Ross Pilling, 26, of Withill Walk, Ashton, has yet to enter any pleas.

The case was adjourned until a mention hearing on June 25.