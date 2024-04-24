Wigan man in court facing catalogue of charges relating to weekend car chase and crashes
Nathan Price, of Keswick Place, Ince, appeared before Manchester magistrates to face 11 charges in all relating to events in the Ince and Leigh areas on the morning of Saturday April 20 during which an alleged police car chase took place and ended with several collisions.
He is accused of driving a Ford Transit dangerously on Holden Road, Leigh, while banned from the road and without a licence or insurance.
He is further charged with the attempted GBH of PCs Elizabeth Belvedere, Daniel Bullock and Antony Turnbull and causing damage to a Renault panel van, Mercedes C22, Ford Focus ST and Toyota Corolla.
Price was remanded in custody until he makes his first appearance before a Bolton Crown Court judge on May 24.
He has not yet pleaded to any of the charges.