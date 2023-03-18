Three Wigan motorists all convicted of breaking the speed limit by 30mph

Adam Corless, 28, of Meadow Brook, Pemberton, reached a speed of 102mph on a 70mph westbound stretch of the M62 between junctions 11 and 10 in a BMW 520D last May 24, Manchester and Salford magistrates were told.

He will be sentenced on March 31.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of the speeding motorists has been punished; the other two are awaiting sentence

The same court heard that 48-year-old Cristian Iordan, of Poolstock Lane, Worsley Mesnes, drove his BMW at 99mph on the same section of motorway on May 1 2022.

His case was adjourned to Tameside Magistrates' Court on April 11 where a Romanian interpreter will be required.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile a 37-year-old Wigan man has been fined and had six points put on his licence after driving at almost twice the legal speed limit.

Adam Alstead, of Bolton Road, Ashton-in-Makerfield, was clocked doing 58mph on the 30mph Hall Lane in Hindley in a Lexus on May 13 2022, Manchester and Salford justices heard.