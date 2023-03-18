News you can trust since 1853
Three Wigan motorists all convicted of breaking the speed limit by 30mph

A number of Wigan drivers have been convicted of breaking speed limits by substantial amounts.

By Charles Graham
Published 18th Mar 2023, 15:45 GMT- 1 min read

Adam Corless, 28, of Meadow Brook, Pemberton, reached a speed of 102mph on a 70mph westbound stretch of the M62 between junctions 11 and 10 in a BMW 520D last May 24, Manchester and Salford magistrates were told.

He will be sentenced on March 31.

One of the speeding motorists has been punished; the other two are awaiting sentence
The same court heard that 48-year-old Cristian Iordan, of Poolstock Lane, Worsley Mesnes, drove his BMW at 99mph on the same section of motorway on May 1 2022.

His case was adjourned to Tameside Magistrates' Court on April 11 where a Romanian interpreter will be required.

Meanwhile a 37-year-old Wigan man has been fined and had six points put on his licence after driving at almost twice the legal speed limit.

Adam Alstead, of Bolton Road, Ashton-in-Makerfield, was clocked doing 58mph on the 30mph Hall Lane in Hindley in a Lexus on May 13 2022, Manchester and Salford justices heard.

With costs and victim services surcharge added to his penalty, Alstead has a total of £816 to pay.