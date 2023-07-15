Three Wigan motorists who all broke the motorway speed limit by large amounts receive different punishments
Tameside magistrates heard that 29-year-old Adam Corless, of Meadow Brook, Pemberton, exceeded the national speed limit at one point by 32mph on the westbound carriageway of the M62 on May 24 last year while at the wheel of a BMW 520D M Sport.
He was disqualified from the road for six months and must pay a fine, victim services surcharge and court costs totalling £899.
However another Wigan driver appeared at the same court on the same day, after hitting a speed of 104mph on the M62 at Rochdale and was spared a ban and given six points on his licence instead.
Sean Wilkinson, 33, of Woodside Avenue, Ashton, was at the wheel of an Audi RS7 on January 31 this year when the offence was committed.
His bill comprising fine, surcharge and costs comes to £258.