Three Wigan motorists who all broke the motorway speed limit by large amounts receive different punishments

A Wigan motorist has been banned from driving after being caught doing more than 100mph on the motorway.
By Charles Graham
Published 15th Jul 2023, 12:30 BST- 1 min read

Tameside magistrates heard that 29-year-old Adam Corless, of Meadow Brook, Pemberton, exceeded the national speed limit at one point by 32mph on the westbound carriageway of the M62 on May 24 last year while at the wheel of a BMW 520D M Sport.

He was disqualified from the road for six months and must pay a fine, victim services surcharge and court costs totalling £899.

However another Wigan driver appeared at the same court on the same day, after hitting a speed of 104mph on the M62 at Rochdale and was spared a ban and given six points on his licence instead.

Sean Wilkinson, 33, of Woodside Avenue, Ashton, was at the wheel of an Audi RS7 on January 31 this year when the offence was committed.

His bill comprising fine, surcharge and costs comes to £258.

And Darren McMinn, 45, of Ascot Drive, Atherton, received five points on his licence from Tameside justices for driving a BMW 320D at 98mph on the M62 at Rochdale on February 19.

His fine, costs and surcharge come to £498.