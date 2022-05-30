Three year road ban for Wigan man who drove an animal transporter while high on drugs

A motorist caught at the wheel of an animal transporter while under the influence of drugs has been banned from the road for three years.

By Charles Graham
Monday, 30th May 2022, 4:55 am

Michael Gibbons, of Bulteel Street, Pemberton, stood before Wigan justices to plead guilty to a series of motoring offences on two separate occasions.

Read More

Read More
Landowner accused of blocking Wigan highway with an illegal gate

The hearing was told that the 46-year-old tested positive for cocaine when police stopped an Iveco-Ford livestock carrier on the road near to his home on August 28 last year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Gibbons must complete 120 hours of unpaid work

He had initially denied the charges but later changed his pleas to guilty.

And he then pleaded guilty to driving a Renault Megane without a licence or MOT certificate – again on Bulteel Street – on December 19 and that he failed to stop for a police officer.

As well as the 36-month ban, he was ordered by the bench to complete 120 hours of unpaid work and 25 days of rehabilitation activities while there is £395 to pay to victim services and the courts.