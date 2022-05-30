Three year road ban for Wigan man who drove an animal transporter while high on drugs

Michael Gibbons, of Bulteel Street, Pemberton, stood before Wigan justices to plead guilty to a series of motoring offences on two separate occasions.

The hearing was told that the 46-year-old tested positive for cocaine when police stopped an Iveco-Ford livestock carrier on the road near to his home on August 28 last year.

Gibbons must complete 120 hours of unpaid work

He had initially denied the charges but later changed his pleas to guilty.

And he then pleaded guilty to driving a Renault Megane without a licence or MOT certificate – again on Bulteel Street – on December 19 and that he failed to stop for a police officer.