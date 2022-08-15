Three youths caught on CCTV in Wigan stealing parcels from Amazon delivery van

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

CCTV operators saw three young people taking four parcels from the back of an Amazon delivery van on Greenough Street, Scholes on Tuesday, August 2.

The staff members alerted nearby police officers and were able to direct them to the suspects – two of whom were arrested, while the third one got away.

The two youths arrested were later interviewed by police and admitted their parts in the theft.

PC McCoombes, of Greater Manchester Police’s Wigan West team, said: “The juveniles have since been dealt with by way of an out of court disposal which includes a formal caution and restorative work.

"The property, including four parcels, contained a kilogram bag of Jelly Babies, chocolates, some biscuits and a tyre wrench.”