Throttling charge: Wigan man to face judge after being accused of assault and intentional strangulation
A 38-year-old Wigan man has been accused of assault and intentional strangulation.
Scott King, of Yewdale Road in Ashton-in-Makerfield, stood before borough justices to face charges of deliberately throttling a woman and causing her actual bodily harm on March 19.
He will next appear before a Bolton Crown Court on April 26 before which time he is on bail whose conditions include not approaching the complainant and observing a night-time, electronically-tagged curfew.
No pleas have yet been entered by the defendant.