Brett Welch, 26, of Corvus Close, Ince, had originally appeared before Wigan justices to plead not guilty to assaulting David Dunn by beating on April 15.

But before his trial could take place, Welch changed his plea. The bench released him on bail conditional that he does not contact his victim or go to Delph Street and the case was adjourned until he is sentenced on October 25.