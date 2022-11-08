News you can trust since 1853
Thug who battered a woman will learn his fate next month

A 32-year-old Wigan man has admitted viciously attacking a woman and will learn his fate next month.

By Charles Graham
Shane Woods, of Balcarres Avenue in Aspull, had been charged with causing a woman grievous bodily harm on March 22 this year.

A November trial date had been set at Bolton Crown Court in case he denied the charge.

The judge vacated the trial after Woods's guilty plea

But at his latest appearance before a judge he pleaded guilty and so the trial was vacated.

His sentencing was adjourned until December 9.