Thug who battered a woman will learn his fate next month
A 32-year-old Wigan man has admitted viciously attacking a woman and will learn his fate next month.
By Charles Graham
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Shane Woods, of Balcarres Avenue in Aspull, had been charged with causing a woman grievous bodily harm on March 22 this year.
A November trial date had been set at Bolton Crown Court in case he denied the charge.
But at his latest appearance before a judge he pleaded guilty and so the trial was vacated.
His sentencing was adjourned until December 9.