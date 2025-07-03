Toddler savaged by dog in Wigan

By Charles Graham
Published 3rd Jul 2025, 15:45 BST
A one-year-old boy was airlifted to hospital after being attacked by a dog in Wigan.

The North West Air Ambulance was scrambled to an address on Up Holland Road, Billinge, on Tuesday (July 1) morning after receiving reports of the savaging.

It landed in nearby fields and witnesses reported seeing a small child being carried to the helicopter.

The animal responsible for the injuries was seized by police who had also been called to the scene.

The North West Air Ambulance took the youngster to hospital

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police said: “At around 8.15am on Tuesday July 1, officers responded to reports of a dog attack on Up Holland Road, Billinge.

"A one-year-old child was subsequently taken to hospital with injuries which were, thankfully, not life-threatening.

“The dog was seized by officers.

"No arrests have been made.”

The air ambulance only confirmed that it had attended the incident.

