Darren Pilkington, twice jailed for manslaughter, was recaptured by police today (May 28) after escaping from Kirkham open prison, just 30 miles away from Wigan where he committed his crimes.

It was the second time he had absconded from jail and five times he has also breached the terms of his release licence since a 10-year stretch for killing his 19-year-old girlfriend Carly Fairhurst ended in 2016.

As a result Carly’s mum and dad Sheila and Trevor have been caught up in the machinery of parole hearings over and over again as they try in vain to prevent his being moved to cushier institutions and released altogether.

Sheila and Trevor Fairhurst with a picture of their beloved daughter Carly

In fact these proceedings also happened throughout most of 39-year-old Pilkington’s prison term because he was jailed for an indeterminate period under the laws at the time which meant he served less than three years before annual assessment proceedings began.

The Hindley couple can see no end to this and so have written to Dominic Raab to intervene.

Mr Fairhurst said: “We are in an endless cycle of torment. Something needs to be done. Pilkington has killed twice and he has demonstrated time and again that he is incapable of mending his ways. We don’t think he should ever have been let out.”

Darren Pilkington who now calls himself Darren Carr

Pilkington was first jailed for killing Hindley man Paul Akister in 2000. Six years later he pushed Carly downstairs during a row and left her badly injured all night. She died several days later.

He is one of the few people in British legal history to be convicted twice for manslaughter.

The letter to Mr Raab, sent before Pilkington’s arrest, reads:

"Our daughter was killed by the subject of this e-mail.

“This offender is currently being sought by police for absconding from an open prison. This is the second time he has done this along with breaching his licence conditions five times.

“This offender was also found guilty of killing one of his freinds.

“This has been going on for the last 16 years. Whilst he keeps re-offending we have no closure.

"We send our victim impact statement to the parole board stating our concerns but the reply is that ‘we know how you feel but Mr Pilkington has complied with rules and regulations.’

“Why does the parole board keep downgrading his category status when he keeps re-offending?

“He has no respect for law and order as his behaviour confirms.

“We have the life sentence. Why can he not comply and let us get on with our lives?

“Could you please have a look at this please. It is destroying our family every time he re-offends.

“The case is well documented on the internet and Wigan Today.”

Pilkington went on the run from Kirkham on Wednesday May 25 and police put out an appeal for help in tracking him down, advising them to ring 999 if he was spotted.