The Greater Manchester Police patrol may have come across lippy motorists before, but not ones applying it when they should have their eyes fixed on the road ahead.

She has now been reported for driving without due care and attention

The vehicle whose driving was applying lipstick in the visor's vanity mirror when police overtook her

The incident happened on Saturday February 25 on the A627M between Chadderton and Rochdale.

A spokesperson for GMP Traffic said: “Police vehicle from #GMPCVU overtook this vehicle on the A627M noticing the driver applying make-up using the vanity mirror in the visor.

“When stopped the driver explained, "I was putting on lip liner".