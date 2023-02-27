News you can trust since 1853
Traffic police pull over motorist who was applying make-up in the mirror while driving

Stunned traffic officers overtook a car to find the driver fixing her make-up in the visor’s vanity mirror while driving.

By Charles Graham
2 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 27th Feb 2023, 8:23am

The Greater Manchester Police patrol may have come across lippy motorists before, but not ones applying it when they should have their eyes fixed on the road ahead.

She has now been reported for driving without due care and attention

The vehicle whose driving was applying lipstick in the visor's vanity mirror when police overtook her
The incident happened on Saturday February 25 on the A627M between Chadderton and Rochdale.

A spokesperson for GMP Traffic said: “Police vehicle from #GMPCVU overtook this vehicle on the A627M noticing the driver applying make-up using the vanity mirror in the visor.

“When stopped the driver explained, "I was putting on lip liner".

"Reported for due care."