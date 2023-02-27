Five fire crews battle another blaze at a former Wigan pub once run by rugby legend Billy Boston
Fire crews from all over the borough battled another blaze at a former Wigan pub.
The Griffin Hotel on Standishgate – once famously run by rugby legend Billy Boston – has been empty for years and during that time has become a magnet for vandals, drug-users and arsonists.
It is not clear so far what caused the latest fire which was reported by passers-by at 3.30am on Monday February 27.
But five pumps attended from Wigan, Hindley, Atherton and Leigh and it required eight firefighters in breathing apparatus and armed with two hoses to tackle it.
Crews were last there in May 2022 when fires broke out on a staircase and two bedrooms on the first floor, leading investigators to conclude that deliberate ignition had been involved.
A spokesman for the Wigan crew said that this time the causes, so far, don’t seem to be as clear cut.
He said: “The trouble with it being derelict is that it is like Swiss cheese as far as access is concerned.
"Whoever caused the fire – whether it was a squatter trying to stay warm or someone deliberately setting fire to the place – they were long gone by the time we were there.
"Crews were on the scene for two hours. It was a lot of time and resources to deal with what was basically debris being set alight.”
While the Griffin building itself is attractive from an architectural point of view, it’s vulnerability and state of dereliction have become sore points for neighbouring businesses who have complained in the past about its bringing down the area and creating a hazard.
Anyone who knows what caused the blaze or saw suspicious activity in the area on Sunday night or the early hours of Monday morning is asked to ring police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.